Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,975,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,090,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,733 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 224,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

