Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO opened at $29.30 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 270,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.