PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.57.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

PMT stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -127.89%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.