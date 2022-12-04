PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

