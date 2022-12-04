PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 40,478 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,593,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 477,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

