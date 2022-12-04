PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $411,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 972,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

