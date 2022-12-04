PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

