PFS Investments Inc. Buys 17,751 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 272,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 63,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

