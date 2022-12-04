PFS Investments Inc. Buys 27,245 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1,820.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

AAP stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

