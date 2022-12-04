PFS Investments Inc. Buys 7,180 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

