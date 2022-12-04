PFS Investments Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $445.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

