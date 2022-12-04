PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.