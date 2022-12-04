PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $300.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.23 and its 200-day moving average is $284.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

