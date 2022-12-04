Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Raised by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 7.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,006,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.30. 5,847,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

