Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

PM stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

