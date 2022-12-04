Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Towle & Co

Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

