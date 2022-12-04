Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,183 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.35% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $194,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNW opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

