Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $8.96 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

