Piper Sandler Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $173.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

