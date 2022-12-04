Piper Sandler Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $35.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

