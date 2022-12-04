Pirate Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,128.41 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and approximately $53,128.41 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00267212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00063018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,796,535 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

