Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $105.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.
PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Plexus Price Performance
Plexus stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
