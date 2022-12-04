POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

PNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

PNT opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $702.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber purchased 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

