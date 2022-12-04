Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,678 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 4.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 1,980,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,272. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

