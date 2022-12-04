Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 17.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.06. 35,042,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,364,486. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.