PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.77 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $503,536.69 and approximately $13.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00447775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018506 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

