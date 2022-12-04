Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $3.08. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 5,980 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Power Solutions International from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Featured Stories

