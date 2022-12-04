PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 56.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

