Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $180,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $116.94. 3,014,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.