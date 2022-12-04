Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Prologis worth $189,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.