Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.44 or 0.00026213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.56 million and $585,388.50 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.14 or 0.06104695 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00500541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30181493 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars.

