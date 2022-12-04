Proton (XPR) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $28.22 million and $1.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,894,178,596 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

