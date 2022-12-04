PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 818,145 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PHM opened at $44.59 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.