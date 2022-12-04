PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 818,145 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PHM opened at $44.59 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

