QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,208.52

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00011249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $6,208.52 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.95246865 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,309.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

