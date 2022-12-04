Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.97 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,842,021 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.66.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

