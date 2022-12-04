Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

