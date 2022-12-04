Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 32,990 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,262,000 after buying an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.