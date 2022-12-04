Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 112.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $194.56 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.