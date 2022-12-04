Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $757,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.