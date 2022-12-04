Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $532,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

