Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $532,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.99.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
