Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 224,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

