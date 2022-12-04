Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 31,101 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

