Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 10,558 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

PVH Stock Down 0.8 %

PVH Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PVH opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

