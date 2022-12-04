Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 12,299 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,920,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,920,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,167. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

