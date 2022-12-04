Quantstamp (QSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $201,293.02

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $201,293.02 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501889 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.79 or 0.30262773 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.