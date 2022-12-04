Raydium (RAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.44 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05946408 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00501772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.59 or 0.30255709 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,561,176 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.