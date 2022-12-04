Raymond James Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $48.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

SKX stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

