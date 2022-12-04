Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Price Performance

Shares of OTC:DRKTF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Darktrace has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.