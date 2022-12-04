Reef Achieves Market Cap of $65.33 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Reef has a total market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,736,400,334 coins and its circulating supply is 20,736,473,631 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

