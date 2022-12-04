Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,394 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

